Body found near Clock Tower in Kandy

The body of a 50-year-old man has been found near the entry to the underground tunnel near the Clock Tower in Kandy.

The bank employee from Katugastota had died under mysterious circumstances while police believe that he had died late last night (26).

Ada Derana reporter said that the deceased had left home yesterday for some work and was found with his mobile phone in his hand.

Kandy Police is conducting further investigations.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, police discovered another body near the Talawakelle railway station this morning (27).

Police are yet to identify the deceased who is believed to be aged between 65 – 70.

The postmortem examination will be carried out today while Talawakelle Police is conducting further investigations.