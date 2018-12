The police have raided an illicit liquor distillery near Bolgoda River in Pinwatta, Panadura.

Two suspects had been arrested during the raid carried out by the Pinwatta Police yesterday (26).

Accordingly, 80 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 3.5 million, 4,580 litres of Goda and equipment used for distillation have been seized in the raid.

The two suspects are to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court today (27).