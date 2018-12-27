Health Minister instructs on immediate post-internship appointments to doctors

Letters of post-internship appointments to 800 doctors who have already completed their internship should be issued without delay, says the Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Rajitha Senaratne.

A large number of medical officers had gathered near Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo to launch a protest urging to recruit them.

Accordingly, the Health Minister had held a special discussion in this regard with 8 medical officers today (27).

The medical officers noted that although they have completed their internships by the mid of last year, they have to continue to serve as interns as recruiting new medical interns is currently halted.

They have also pointed out the delay in issuing the post-internship appointment letters, salaries and overtime payments.

Accordingly, Minister Senaratne has instructed the Secretary to the Ministry Wasantha Perera to look into the matter forthwith.