Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland has commended Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister and other political stakeholders for their steadfastness in defense and support of the rule of law and the constitutional framework.

In a congratulatory message to PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, she welcomed the peaceful resolution of the political crisis in Sri Lanka and congratulated the Prime Minister on his re-installation in the position.

“In particular, I commend you and other political stakeholders for your steadfastness in defense and support of the rule of law and the constitutional framework,” she said.

The Secretary-General stated that the way in which the crisis was resolved is a testament to the strength and resilience of Sri Lanka’s democratic institutions and to the commitment of political stakeholders to the democratic process.

She stated that as communicated to President Maithripala Sirisena, the Commonwealth remains ready to support Sri Lanka’s efforts to improve political reconciliation, progress constitutional reform, and entrench the rule of law.

“In the above context, I trust we will be able to progress a number of engagements which we are hoping to take forward with Sri Lanka, and very much look forward to building on the longstanding and fruitful partnership between your country and the Commonwealth Secretariat.”