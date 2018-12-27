TNA does not stand for the needs of Tamils  Namal

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) does not stand for the needs of Tamil people, says Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa.

He pointed out that the intention of the TNA is to fulfil the interests of western non-governmental organizations.

MP Namal Rajapaksa made these comments addressing the media following his visit to United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MP Ranjith De Zoysa, who is currently in remanded custody over an alleged assault.