Public requested to avoid feeding wild elephants

-

Sri Lanka’s wildlife veterinary officers request the public to refrain from feeding any synthetic food to wild elephants.

They point out that the digestive systems of elephants are harmed due to them veering off their natural feeding patterns and consuming the food items provided by people.

Although wild elephants are frequently spotted at national parks and forest areas, some elephants have been observed waiting for people who feed them on the roadsides.

This is a common sight especially for motorists traveling on the Habarana – Polonnaruwa road. People traveling on pilgrimage or on pleasure trips stopping to feed various foods to wild elephants on the roadside in this manner has now reportedly become the daily eating pattern of these elephants.

People engage in these activities despite the signs put up by the Wildlife Conservation Department advising not to feed the wild elephants that roam those parts.

The department says that although the public enjoys feeding elephants it has become a serious threat to the health of these animals.

Veterinary officers warn that artificial food products such as toffees and chocolate are harmful to the digestive system of elephants.