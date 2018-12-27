Navy cleans up drinking water wells in flood-affected areas

-

Navy relief teams are supporting to set up the day-to-day life of the general public in the North, whose lives were affected by the adverse weather in Kilinochchi and Mullaitivu districts, Sri Lanka Navy stated.

Accordingly, fifteen (15) Navy relief teams have been deployed to clean the drinking water wells spoiled by the floods over Thondamanaru, Mankulam and Kottaadi areas.

As a result of hard work, 10 drinking wells have been cleaned as of now and the Navy relief teams have also provided nearly 1000 litres of drinking water for people clinching their water requirement.

Furthermore, Navy-owned mobile kitchens, cooking utensils, ovens and other equipment, deployed in the Northern Province, have contributed a great deal of relief to uplift the distressed domestic life of the Tamil community.