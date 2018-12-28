The Ministry of Disaster Management today (27) introduced a special emergency hotline to inform disaster situations faced by any citizen.

Accordingly, the general public is able to contact 1902 to inform any disaster-related situation, stated Minister of Internal & Home Affairs and Provincial Councils & Local Government Vajira Abeywardena.

He said that, according to statistics, 27,000 families have been affected by the inclement weather as of now and nearly 85,000 persons have been victimized due to the prevailing disaster situation.

The Minister also noted that District Secretaries, Chief Secretaries and Commissioners of Local Governments have been informed of the necessary measures to restore the communities of these areas within three months.

Minister Abeywardena stated this addressing the media following a meeting held with District Secretaries today (27).

Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Rajitha Senaratne, and Minister of Public Administration & Disaster Management Ranjith Madduma Bandara had also joined this meeting.

The Health Minister had instructed Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe to distribute necessary items to the victims properly.