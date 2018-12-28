48-hour water cut in parts of Tangalle

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced that a 48-hour water cut would be imposed for several areas in Tangalle with effect from today (28).

Accordingly, the water supply would be suspended from 8.00 a.m. this morning (28) until 8.00 a.m. on Sunday (30).

Palapotha, Kadurupokuna, Seenimodara, Unakuruwa, Goyambokka, Koskoratuwa, Pallikudawa and nearby areas, to which water is distributed through the Tangalle water supply system, will be affected by this 48-hour water cut.

This water cut will be imposed on these areas due to the ongoing procedure of connecting the Palapotha main transmission pipeline to the main pipeline, the NWSDB said.