A/L results to be released within next two days

The results of the Advanced Level examination will be released within the next two days, the Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha stated.

The Ministry of Education had earlier announced that the results should be released on the 28th of December every year.

However, releasing the Advanced Level examination results would be delayed for another two days, as the scrutiny of examination papers has not yet been completed, the Examinations Commissioner General said.

G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination commenced on the 6th of August, with 327,469 candidates sitting for the exam at 2268 exam centers island-wide.