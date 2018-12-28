Youth arrested with Ice haul in Jaffna

December 28, 2018   10:38 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

A suspect who had been prepared to transport a stock of Crystal Methamphetamine (also known as ‘Ice’) for distribution has been apprehended in Madagal area in Jaffna.

Vaddukoddai Police stated that 85 g of ‘Ice’ worth nearly Rs 800,000 was seized in the raid carried out based on a tip-off received by them.

The 21-year-old suspect, who is a resident of the same area, had been taken into custody last evening (27).

The police said the suspect is to be produced before Mallakam Magistrate’s Court in Jaffna.

Vaddukoddai Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

