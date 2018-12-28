Six injured in fatal collision in Ambalantota

Six persons have sustained injuries in a fatal motor accident that took place in Ekkassa area in Ambalantota.

Reportedly, a three-wheeler, which had been en route to Nonagama to Ambalantota and a car travelling in the opposite direction, had collided on the Tissa-Matara main road at around 11.15 p.m. last night (27).

The injured passengers had been admitted to Ambalantota Hospital and subsequently transferred to Hambantota General Hospital.

It was revealed that the three-wheeler in question belongs to an owner from Bolana area, while the car is from Mamadala area in Ambalantota.

The car had, reportedly, veered off the road and crashed into a nearby bridge, as the driver had failed to control its speed.

Four of the injured passengers including a child were inside the three-wheeler at the time of the incident, while the other two had been travelling in the car.

Both vehicles have been severely damaged in the accident.

Ambalantota Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.