UPFA Parliamentarian Ranjith de Zoysa, who was arrested and remanded on assault charges, has been granted bail by the Pelmadulla Magistrate’s Court.

The United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MP and four others were arrested on December 20 in connection with assaulting a person at the Godakawela Town on December 16.

The suspects were arrested and produced before court after they had appeared at the Godakawela Police.