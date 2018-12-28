PM assures to prioritize Buddhism in future activities

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says Buddhism would be prioritized in future activities.

He stated this addressing the media following his visit to the Temple of the Tooth Relic in Kandy and Chief Prelates of Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters this morning (28).

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe also appreciated the measures taken by the Chief Prelates to safeguard the Constitution and sovereignty of the people during the recent political turmoil in the country.

Commenting further, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said that the Inspector General of Police has been informed regarding penalizing the persons in connection with the recent incident in which Buddha statues in Mawanella area had been destroyed.