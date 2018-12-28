Sri Lankan rupee slides to yet another record low

-

The Sri Lankan rupee on Friday fell to record low against the dollar for a sixth straight session.

The selling rate of the rupee hit 184.07 on the dollar while the buying price reached 180.10, according to Central Bank data.

The latest drop in the currency came just after the central bank kept its key monetary policy rates steady.

The rupee has weakened about 5.2 percent since Sri Lanka’s political crisis began, and has lost 18.8 percent this year, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.