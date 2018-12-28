SM Ranjith says absence of NPC impacted flood relief operations

The victims of the inclement weather prevailing in the Northern Province could have been provided with reliefs immediately had the Northern Provincial Council (NPC) been active, says the former Chief Minister of the North Central Province (NPC) S.M. Ranjith.

He stated this addressing a press conference held in Anuradhapura.

The former Chief Minister further commented that the authorities and the governors do not have the power to make decisions autonomously.

Although the United National Party had often issued statements on democracy, it does not even have democracy within the party at least to hold an election, former CM S.M. Ranjith said.