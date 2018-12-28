Shehan Semasinghe makes a prediction about next year

-

UPFA MP Shehan Semasinghe says that 2019 will be a year of political instability and crisis in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Colombo today (28), he said that various individuals in the United National Party (UNP) have absolutely no faith in Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He further said that the crisis within the UNP has now become the crisis of the government which in turn is the crisis of the people.

Semasinghe also said that Mahinda Rajapaksa was a thorn in the side of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) when he was serving as the President, when he was the Prime Minister of the country and now when he is the Opposition Leader too.