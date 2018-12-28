Suspect arrested with firearm near Hulftsdorp Court Complex

December 28, 2018   03:56 pm

An individual has been arrested with a firearm and bullets near the Hulftsdorp Court Complex in the Keselwatte police division.

The Police Spokesman’s Office said that the suspect was arrested at around 2.20 p.m. today (28) by officers of the Keselwatte Police Station.

A locally-manufactured firearm (Galkatas) and 5 bullets were found in the possession of the 48-year-old suspect, Mahawattage Prasanna, a resident of Samithpura in Mattakkuliya.

Keselwatta Police is conducting further investigations.

 

