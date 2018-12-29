Dullas claims PM blatantly violated the Constitution

Dullas claims PM blatantly violated the Constitution

December 28, 2018   11:33 pm

-

Major steps taken by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and his group within the first 10 days of assuming power prove their interest in ‘flying the flag of democracy half-mast’, says UPFA MP Dullas Alahapperuma.

MP Alahapperuma today (28) issued a press release under the theme which roughly translates into “do not stand in the way of Prime Minister’s luck”.

He claimed that PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, as his first duty in the premiership, had requested the President to appoint 36 Cabinet Ministers and blatantly violated Article 46 (1) of the Constitution, which states that Cabinet of Ministers should not exceed thirty.

The ‘guardians of democracy’ say that a single member of Sri Lanka Muslim Congress is sufficient to establish the so-called “national government” and to form the 113-majority of parliamentarians by satisfying greedy politicians, the release further said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories