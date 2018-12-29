Dullas claims PM blatantly violated the Constitution

-

Major steps taken by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and his group within the first 10 days of assuming power prove their interest in ‘flying the flag of democracy half-mast’, says UPFA MP Dullas Alahapperuma.

MP Alahapperuma today (28) issued a press release under the theme which roughly translates into “do not stand in the way of Prime Minister’s luck”.

He claimed that PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, as his first duty in the premiership, had requested the President to appoint 36 Cabinet Ministers and blatantly violated Article 46 (1) of the Constitution, which states that Cabinet of Ministers should not exceed thirty.

The ‘guardians of democracy’ say that a single member of Sri Lanka Muslim Congress is sufficient to establish the so-called “national government” and to form the 113-majority of parliamentarians by satisfying greedy politicians, the release further said.