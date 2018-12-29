Police gazetted under President; Govt media under Mangala

The functions, responsibilities and institutions coming under each ministry have been Gazetted through a Gazette Extraordinary by President Maithripala Sirisena.

Government media institutions have been gazetted under the Ministry of Finance and Mass Media held by Minister Mangala Samaraweera.

Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC), Independent Television Network (ITN), Associated Newspapers of Ceylon Limited (Lake House) and the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) will function under the Ministry of Finance and Mass Media.

Furthermore, the Department of Police will continue under the Ministry of Defense which is held by President Sirisena.

Along with the Police Department, the tri-forces and the Department of Government Printing have too been assigned under the President.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who holds the Ministry of National Polices, Economic Affairs, Resettlement & Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development, Vocational Training & Skills Development & Youth Affairs, will overlook the National Youth Services Council, Bureau of the Commissioner General of Rehabilitation and the Department Of Census And Statistics.

The subjects and tasks assigned to the Prime Minister include the implementation of strategies to reintegrate persons who were involved in terrorist activities back into the society and to rehabilitate persons and property affected by conflict.