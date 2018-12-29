24 year old youth dies after elevator collapses at night club

A 24 year old youth has been killed early this morning (29) when an elevator of a night club malfunctioned and crashed, stated the Police.

At around 1.50 am today, an electric elevator of a privately-owned night club situated on the Nawam Mawatha, Colombo 02 had malfunctioned and crashed down to the basement floor while three persons had been using it.

The three persons injured in the incident had been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital where one had succumbed to his injuries. His body is currently kept in the morgue of the Colombo National Hospital.

One of two persons receiving treatment at the National Hospital has been discharged while he other remains for further treatment.

The deceased 24 year old from Thalangama North in Battaramulla, has, reportedly, been identified as Kokila Sammandaperuma, a known rugby player of the Ceylonese Rugby & Football Club (CR&FC), formerly representing Wesley College.

Slave Island police is conducting further investigations on the matter.