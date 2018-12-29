Upcoming year is a year of elections  Mahinda

Upcoming year is a year of elections  Mahinda

December 29, 2018   11:12 am

-

The Leader of the Opposition, Mahinda Rajapaksa states that the upcoming year will definitely be a year of elections.

Some, in the fear of elections, are attempting to postpone holding elections, says Rajapaksa. He also said that a Presidential election will be held at its due time.

He mentioned this responding to queries of media personnel following his visit to the Kuruwita Prison to call on MP Ranjith Zoysa.

Commenting on the dual citizenship of the MP M. A. Sumanthiran, Rajapaksa said that this government treat everyone differently, based on the person.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories