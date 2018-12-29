Upcoming year is a year of elections  Mahinda

-

The Leader of the Opposition, Mahinda Rajapaksa states that the upcoming year will definitely be a year of elections.

Some, in the fear of elections, are attempting to postpone holding elections, says Rajapaksa. He also said that a Presidential election will be held at its due time.

He mentioned this responding to queries of media personnel following his visit to the Kuruwita Prison to call on MP Ranjith Zoysa.

Commenting on the dual citizenship of the MP M. A. Sumanthiran, Rajapaksa said that this government treat everyone differently, based on the person.