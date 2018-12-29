Schoolgirl and young female killed in road accident

-

A schoolgirl and a young female have been killed in a road accident at the Hekiththa Junction area in Wattala, stated the Police.

According to the police, a container truck travelling towards Negombo had collided with a motorcycle parked on the side of the road.

The rider of the motorbike and the two other passengers who has sustained critical injuries in the accident had been admitted to the Ragama hospital where the two passenger riders of the bike had succumbed to their injuries.

Reportedly, the deceased are a 21 year old female and a 12 year old schoolgirl from Andarawatte, Polhengoda.

The driver of the container truck has been apprehended over the incident.