Father attempting resolve siblings dispute killed by son

-

A father has been killed as a result of assault by his son when he had attempted to resolve a dispute between the son and a daughter.

The deceased is a 66 year old father of six residing in Pinpara, Kawudulla, stated the police.

Reportedly, the dispute between the brother and the sister had been over a key and a flowerpot.

The 40 year old son has been arrested by the police with regard to the incident.

Meanwhile, three other persons in the family had also been admitted to the Hingurakgoda hospital over assaults of the son in question.

The murder suspect will be presented at the Hingurakgoda Magistrate’s Court today (29) and Hingurakgoda Police are conducting further investigations on the matter.