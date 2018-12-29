Govt and Opposition requested to submit names for Standing Committees

December 29, 2018   04:39 pm

Deputy Secretary-General of Parliament Neil Iddawela says that the government and the opposition have been notified to submit the names of the relevant members to establish Standing Committees in Parliament.

With President Maithripala Sirisena to conclude the term of the Parliament, all Standing Committees of the parliament were abolished.Therefore, the need for establishing Standing Committees has emerged, said Iddawela.

Accordingly, the Committee on Public Enterprises, the Committee on Public Accounts and the Committee of Petitions should be re-appointed.

