Chandrika is a disgrace to Bandaranaike family  S. M. Chandrasena

December 29, 2018   05:37 pm

UPFA MP S. M. Chandrasena says that it is better if former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga doesn’t interfere with the current political matters.

He mentioned this to media personnel following an event in Anuradhapura, yesterday (28). 

He says that he had immense respect for the former President Kumaratunga in the past; however, the way she acted in the recent past is a disgrace for the Bandaranaike family, he said.

Chandrasena further said that the country which was being developed gradually was destroyed in conspiracy by Chandrika Bandaranaike.

