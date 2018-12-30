2018 A/L Exam: Best results in the island

-

The Department of Examinations says that 167,907 students who sat for the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination this year have gained entrance to universities, as per the results released online last night.

A total of 321,469 students had sat for the A/L examination this year.



Meanwhile the results of 119 students have been suspended due to various irregularities, Commissioner General of Exams Sanath Pujitha said.

The department also announced that the closing date for resurrections is January 16, 2019. Therefore applications to scrutinise 2018 A/L results should be forwarded to the Examinations Department before that date.

Any inquiries pertaining to examination results should be made to the following telephone numbers: 011278 42 08, 011278 4537 or 1911.

Island best results of 2018 G.C.E Advanced Level examination:

Bio Science

1).Kalani Rajapaksha - Rathnavali Balika Vidyalaya, Gampaha

2). Ravindu Shashika - D.S. Senanayake College, Colombo

3). R.Hakeem Kareem – Zahira College, Matale

Physical Science

1). Chathuni Wjegunawardena – Visakha Vidyalaya, Colombo

2). Chamindu Liyanage – Richmond College, Galle

3). Thevindu Wijesekara – Royal College, Colombo

Commerce

1). Kasun Wickramarathne- Maliyadeva College, Kurunegala

2). Uchini Ranaweera- Rathnavali Balika Vidyalaya, Gampaha

3). Malithi Jayarathne- Musaeus College, Colombo

Arts

1. Senadi Damya de Alwis – Lyceum International School, Panadura

2. Sithmi Nimashi Edirisinghe - Maliyadeva Girls’ College, Kurunegala

3. Ishani Umesha Kumari - Mahamaya Girls’ College, Kandy

Engineering Technology

1. Pamuditha Yasas Pathirathna – Ananda College, Colombo

2. Tharindu Heshan – Ananda College, Colombo

3. Seshan Rangana Wijekoon – Mahasen National School, Nikaweratiya