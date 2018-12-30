Weather forecast today

-

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m, according to the Meteorology Department. Light showers may occur in the Eastern province and Matale district.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40kmph can be expected over Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in the Hambanthota district.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



SEA AREAS

Light showers may occur in the Eastern sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increased up to 40-50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.