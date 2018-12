Two live hand grenades have been found on the Uswella coast at Hirewatte in Ambalangoda, stated the Police Headquarters.

The grenades have been found inside two containers which had washed up to the shore.

Accordingly, two ‘SFG 87’ type hand grenades have been discovered.

Balapitiya Magistrate’s Court will be informed on the matter and Ambalangoda Police will conduct further investigations.