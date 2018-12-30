Retail shop gutted in Thalawakele fire

A fire has completely destroyed a retail shop located behind the Bus Station in the Thalawakele town early this morning (30).

Reportedly, the Thalawakele Police and the resident of the area had acted to prevent the fire from spreading further.

No casualties have been reported from the incident, according to Ada Derana reporter.

The cause of fire has not yet been determined and the damage caused by the fire has not been estimated as of yet.

Thalawakele Police is conducting further investigation on the incident.