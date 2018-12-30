Not ready to continue governing with TNA  Marikkar

-

United National Party (UNP) MP, S. M. Marikkar, said that they cannot continue to govern with the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) or to agree to their conditions.

Responding to a query of media personnel, the MP said that the UNP holds the right to make the decision regarding elections.

He says that there is a possibility of maintaining the current government until 17th August, 2020.

Marrikkar said that they intend to make up the majority by also including a group from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

However, he said that they are not ready to agree with the conditions of the TNA to continue governing with the TNA.

If not, they will go to an election at any time, Marikkar further said.