Person arrested with over 110 kg of tobacco powder

A person has been arrested for the illegal possession of tobacco powder in the Akurana area in Alawathugoda.

A raid conducted by the Alawathugoda Police has led to the discovery of 110 kg 700 g of tobacco powder in the possession of the suspect.

The arrested suspect is a 36 year old from Thebugahawatte area in Akurana.

The suspect will be presented before the Kandy Magistrate’s Court today (30) and Alawathugoda police is conducting further investigations.