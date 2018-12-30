Body of Civil Security Officer found in irrigation canal

-

The body of Civil Security Officer has been discovered in an irrigation canal in the Marengoda area in Anamaduwa-Mahauswewa, early this morning (30), stated the Anamaduwa Police.

The deceased Civil Security Officer is identified to be a 48 year old father of two from Labugala area in Anamaduwa-Mahauswewa. He had been serving attached to the Puttalam Police Headquarters.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the relevant officer had left home, on the 29th December, to turn water for a paddy field that is located 5 km away from his house.

However, his body has been found in an irrigation canal and his motorbike had also been found fallen off a bridge close by to the place the body was found.

The police have commenced investigations to determine whether this death is an accident by falling into the canal or a murder.

Following the magistrate’s inquest, the body was sent to the Puttalam Base Hospital for the post mortem.

Anamaduwa Police is conducting investigations into the matter.