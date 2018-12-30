UNP is disappointed about the Cabinet  Mahinda

-

The Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa says that there is disappointment among United National Party (UNP) parliamentarians regarding the newly elected Cabinet of Ministers.

He mentioned this to the media when he visited Anuradhapura yesterday. He also called on the Atamasthanadipathi of Anuradhapura, Ven. Dr. Pallegama Siriniwasa Thero on his visit.

Rajapaksa then proceeded to worship and obtain blessings of the Sri Maha Bo Tree.