CCTV: Bus conductor assaulted while on duty

A bus conductor has been hospitalized a result of a assault due a conflict between two groups of private bus employees on the Badulla-Colombo route.

Reportedly, the assault had taken place due to a conflict regarding an issue with boarding passengers.

The assault on the currently hospitalized bus conductor had been recorded on the CCTV camera fixed inside the bus.

According to the police, a group of 15 persons had assaulted the relevant bus driver.

Ella police is conducting further investigations on the incident.