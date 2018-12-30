CCTV: Bus conductor assaulted while on duty

CCTV: Bus conductor assaulted while on duty

December 30, 2018   05:31 pm

-

A bus conductor has been hospitalized a result of a assault due a conflict between two groups of private bus employees on the Badulla-Colombo route.

Reportedly, the assault had taken place due to a conflict regarding an issue with boarding passengers.

The assault on the currently hospitalized bus conductor had been recorded on the CCTV camera fixed inside the bus.

According to the police, a group of 15 persons had assaulted the relevant bus driver.

Ella police is conducting further investigations on the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories