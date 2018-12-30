CCTV: Bus conductor assaulted while on duty
A bus conductor has been hospitalized a result of a assault due a conflict between two groups of private bus employees on the Badulla-Colombo route.
Reportedly, the assault had taken place due to a conflict regarding an issue with boarding passengers.
The assault on the currently hospitalized bus conductor had been recorded on the CCTV camera fixed inside the bus.
According to the police, a group of 15 persons had assaulted the relevant bus driver.
Ella police is conducting further investigations on the incident.