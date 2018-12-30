Person nabbed at BIA with foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.1 mn

December 30, 2018   08:14 pm

-

A 40 year old has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) over an attempt to smuggle in foreign cigarettes.

The passenger who had arrived from Dubai had concealed 20,000 foreign cigarette sticks contained in 100 cartons, in his travelling bags.

The value of the cigarette haul is estimated to be nearly Rs 1.1 million, according to Customs officials, who made the arrest.

Following investigations, the haul of contraband were declared forfeit and the apprehended passenger from Kochchikade had been imposed a penalty of Rs 100,000.

