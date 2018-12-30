An engineer of the State Engineering Corporation (SEC) will be deployed to conduct a special investigation on the death of a rugby player due an elevator malfunction at a night club.

According to the Police Media Spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara, the relevant investigation will be done as per the order of the court.

A 24 year old CR&FC Rugby player had died last morning (29) as a result of a malfunctioning electric elevator at a night club on Navam Mawatha, Colombo 02.

An electric elevator of a privately-owned night club situated on the Nawam Mawatha, Colombo 02 had malfunctioned and crashed down to the basement floor from the 1st floor of the building while 12 persons had been using it.

When the elevator was falling, the rugby player had attempted to jump out from the elevator and had gotten stuck between the falling elevator and the wall.

The deceased 24 year old from Thalangama North in Battaramulla, has, been identified as Kokila Sammandaperuma, a known rugby player of the Ceylonese Rugby & Football Club (CR&FC), formerly representing Wesley College.

Two other persons, sustaining injuries in the incident, had been admitted to the National Hospital, where one among two has been discharged while the other remains for further treatment.

The Police had called in for a technical report on the elevator malfunction and the Slave Island Police stated that further investigations will be done based on its conclusions.