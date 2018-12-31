-

Sri Lankans would face the greatest economic and political crisis in the history of the country in 2019, says United People’s Freedom Alliance MP Bandula Gunawardane.

He stated this addressing a press conference held at the Economic Research Unit yesterday (30).

He also commented on the economic challenges that the country would have to face in the future.

MP Gunawardane further said that Sri Lankan Rupee has depreciated staggeringly and this price pressure is felt by people.