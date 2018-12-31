Naval & fishing communities cautioned of rough seas

-

Mainly fair and dry weather with colder nights and mornings is expected over most parts of the island, according to the Department of Meteorology.

However, light showers may occur in the Eastern province and Mullaitivu, Badulla and Matale districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over Central, North-western, Western and Uva provinces and in the Ampara, Batticaloa and Hambantota districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

Light showers may occur in the Eastern sea areas. Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other sea areas around the island.

Sea areas:

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Kalutara via Puttalam and Colombo can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times.

The sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and Mannar to Kankesanturai can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.