President informs several governors to tender resignations

President Maithripala Sirisena has, reportedly, informed several governors to resign from their respective positions within the course of the day (31).

When queried by Ada Derana in this regard, relevant governors stated that the President intends to amend the composition of the governors.

They further stated that they would be reappointed to the governorship position.

Speaking to Ada Derana, Media Spokesperson of Northern Province Governor Reginald Cooray stated that the governor has tendered his resignation to President Sirisena.

However, Eastern Province Governor Rohitha Bogollagama stated that he has not been informed to resign from his position.

Meanwhile, President Sirisena, who had left the country for a personal visit, has returned last night (30).