Youth under police custody commits suicide

A youth who had been under custody of the Katugastota Police has committed suicide, stated Police Media Spokesperson.

The deceased youth had been arrested yesterday (30) and kept under police custody over the possession of 1 gram of Cannabis.

The 26 year old had committed suicide inside the cell he was contained by hanging himself using the t-shirt he had been wearing at the time.

The body is currently kept at the Kandy Hospital and post mortem will be conducted today (31).