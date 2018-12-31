New Navy Commander appointed

Rear Admiral K. K.T. Piyal de Silva has been appointed as the new Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, stated the President’s Media Division. 

He received his letter of appointment by President Maithripala Sirisena this morning (31), at the Presidential Secretariat.

Accordingly, Rear Admiral Piyal de Silva will act as the 23rd Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy from the 01st of January 2019.

The event was attended by Secretary to the President Udaya R. Seneviratne as well as the Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando.

