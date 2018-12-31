Driver flees after causing multiple road accidents

December 31, 2018   11:26 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Several youths in Jaffna have managed to seize a car that had caused a number of motor accidents in the area, yesterday (30).

However, the driver had fled the car as the youths took off in pursuit.

According to the security forces in Jaffna, the relevant car had caused the first accident in Chundikuli and the other accidents in Nallur and Kopai areas in Jaffna.

Six persons including one child had sustained injuries in the accidents caused by the driver.

Further investigations are carried out to apprehend the escaped owner of the car, the Kopai Police stated.

