Certain decisions made in the recent past had caused damage to the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), said United People’s Freedom Party (UPFA) Secretary General Mahinda Amaraweera.

However, if they contest at an upcoming election as the UPFA, they definitely will be able to defeat the United National Party (UNP), he further said.

Amaraweera mentioned this at Hambantota area responding to queries of media personnel.