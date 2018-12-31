Elephant suffering from gunshot wound found dead

December 31, 2018   02:00 pm

An elephant that had been wandering near Girithale Tank in Polonnaruwa with a severe gunshot wound has died this morning (31).

Veterinary surgeons of Girithale wildlife office had, reportedly, treated the wounded elephant on several occasions.

However, the elephant had succumbed to injuries early this morning.

The deceased elephant is approximately thirty years of age and eight feet in height.

The postmortem examination of the elephant is to be conducted today (31).

