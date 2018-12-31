Youth fleeing from police jumps into tank

December 31, 2018   02:39 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A youth in an attempt to escape the pursuit of the Vavuniya police had jumped into the Vavuniya Tank, stated Ada Derana reporter.

According to the residents, the Vavuniya Police signaled a motorbike to stop under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, when the motorcyclist had sped away in fear of the Police.

Reportedly, the youth riding the motorbike had then jumped in to the Tank leaving the bike behind.

This incident had occurred at around 12 midnight last evening (30) and the Police had finally managed to capture the absconding youth.

The youth is currently under police custody and further investigation have been commenced by the Vavuniya Police.

