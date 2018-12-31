Illicit liquor distillery near Bolgoda River busted

December 31, 2018   04:26 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

An illicit liquor distillery maintained in the proximity of Bolgoda River in Bandaragama has been raided by the Panadura-Walana Central Anti-Corruption Unit last evening (30).

Accordingly, 24 Goda barrels and other equipment used for distilling illicit liquor have been seized in the raid.

A suspect, who is, reportedly, a resident of Miriswatte area in Panadura, has been taken into custody by the Bandaragama Police.

The suspect is to be produced before Panadura Magistrate’s Court today (31).

