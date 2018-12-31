Opposition and Executive should work together - Wimal

December 31, 2018   05:07 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Time has come for the Opposition and the executive of the Parliament to work together, says UPFA Parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa.

He added that many crises have arisen within the United National Party.

Meanwhile, Uva Provincial Council member Samantha Vidyaratne commented that power struggles exist within each political party.

UNP Parliamentarian Wijepala Hettiarachchi stated that the Opposition is attempting to create a crisis situation in the party.

