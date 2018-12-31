Dehiwala heroin haul the largest seized in Sri Lanka

The heroin haul uncovered in Dehiwala today (31) is the largest such haul ever recovered in Sri Lanka, according to the Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara.

Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested this evening at a house located in Dehiwala along with 278 kg of heroin.

The seized heroin haul is, reportedly, estimated to be worth Rs 3336 million.

The house, in which the contraband was uncovered, had been the safest place in the country for local heroin distribution, the Police Media Spokesperson said.