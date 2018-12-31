-

Bringing Sri Lankan news industry closer to international standards, the new innovative TV Derana news broadcast, ‘Ada Derana’ can be witnessed from tomorrow (01) onwards.

Ada Derana news, which has hoisted the country’s news industry to the international level since 2005, will be ‘turning heads’ from tomorrow.

Ada Derana is dedicated to bringing you closer to political, economic, social as well as local and international news in a reliable and fast manner.

In a newly built studio, equipped with the latest technology used in the world, the re-energized Ada Derana news bulletin will reach you at 6.55 p.m. on the 1st of January, 2019.